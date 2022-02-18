Mariner LLC Acquires 3,657 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 444,997 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,928,000 after buying an additional 100,443 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

