Mariner LLC Buys 2,111 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $23,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after buying an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 239.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $7,700,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

