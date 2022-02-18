Mariner LLC Buys 901 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

