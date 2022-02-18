Mariner LLC Sells 41,150 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,150 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,859,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 270,788 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the third quarter worth about $2,464,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 33.16%.

In related news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 11,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $29,592.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.