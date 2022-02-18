Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $33.22 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.