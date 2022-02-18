Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00.
Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $33.22 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitable (EQH)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.