Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from its focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program. The company is gaining from the reopening of the international borders and leniency in travel restrictions. Marriott is consistently trying to expand its worldwide presence and capitalize on the demand for hotels in the international markets. Earnings estimates for 2022 have increased in the past 30 days. However, a resurgence in coronavirus cases in several parts of the world might hurt the company’s performance. Although RevPAR is improving sequentially, it is still below the pre-pandemic level.”

MAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.58.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $178.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marriott International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,760,000 after buying an additional 113,388 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

