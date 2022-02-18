Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $170.00 at Loop Capital

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

Marriott International stock opened at $178.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after buying an additional 643,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

