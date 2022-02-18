Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Holdings Raised by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,566 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 117,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter worth $185,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

