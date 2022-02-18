Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 3,137 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,680,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,719,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

