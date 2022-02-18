Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 282.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.70% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

NYSE:KRP opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.50%.

KRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.