Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 311,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

