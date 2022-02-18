Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $295.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Masimo traded as low as $133.89 and last traded at $146.58, with a volume of 70793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.84.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.75.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average of $268.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

