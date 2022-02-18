Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Mattel also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.900-$ EPS.

Shares of MAT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 245,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

