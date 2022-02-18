Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mattel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.480 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. 245,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,352. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mattel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Mattel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mattel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

