Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 3,088 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 951.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $181,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,970 shares of company stock worth $4,660,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.18. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.