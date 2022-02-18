Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,798 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Splunk by 2,212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 134,733 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after buying an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $117.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.