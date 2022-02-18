Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,103 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPX opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.79. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $79.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

