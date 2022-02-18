Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,270,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50.

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.