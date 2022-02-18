Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 3,495 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

ADS stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.