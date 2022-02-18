McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $112.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.80.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,633. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,370 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,984,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after purchasing an additional 481,027 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

