McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.02

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 249677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$468.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.29.
About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)
Featured Stories
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.