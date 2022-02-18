McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.02

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 249677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$468.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.29.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.