Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MEDP opened at $142.26 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.10 and its 200 day moving average is $194.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,115 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total transaction of $2,569,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

