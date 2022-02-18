Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Meggitt (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($10.15) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.83) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.83) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.40).

MGGT stock opened at GBX 745.20 ($10.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 391.90 ($5.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.45). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 741.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 735.93.

In other news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.03), for a total value of £392,611.44 ($531,273.94).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

