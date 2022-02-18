Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Trading Up 4.7% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) were up 4.7% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 4,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 236,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mercer International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $906.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

