Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is National Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $523,687,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.07. The company had a trading volume of 676,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,455,816. The stock has a market cap of $563.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.16 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

