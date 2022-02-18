Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $58,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.27. The company had a trading volume of 856,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,455,816. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.63. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.16 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $564.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.