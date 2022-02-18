Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.15 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,408.16, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.48. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.54 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. raised Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.