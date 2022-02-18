Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.68 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,876,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,451,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,608,000 after buying an additional 395,740 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 94.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,468,000 after acquiring an additional 351,806 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.21.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $122.64 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average is $123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

