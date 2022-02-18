Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,096 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

NYSE ZBH opened at $119.97 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

