Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,233 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 40.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 161.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $657.80 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.