Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 332 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $291.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.00. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $259.02 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

