Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 928 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $499.14 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.70. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

