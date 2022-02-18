Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $221.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $205.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.