Millennium Management LLC Has $43.29 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,647 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $43,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Clorox by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Clorox by 853.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 74,808 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $146.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.22 and a 200 day moving average of $166.80. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

