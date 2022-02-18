Millennium Management LLC Has $45.59 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2,060.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $45,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DTE Energy stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $116.61. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
