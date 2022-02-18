Millennium Management LLC Has $45.59 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2,060.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $45,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

DTE Energy stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $116.61. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

