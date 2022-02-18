Millennium Management LLC Has $52.57 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 20,059.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $52,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FOX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 1,315.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

