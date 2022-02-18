Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $49,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in VICI Properties by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

