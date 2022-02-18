Millennium Management LLC Sells 247,646 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,646 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $46,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,416,000 after buying an additional 442,246 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,076,000 after buying an additional 342,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.