Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. Mint shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 13,150 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.

Get Mint alerts:

About Mint (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of payroll cards and related activities to government authorities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.