Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. Mint shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 13,150 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.
About Mint (CVE:MIT)
