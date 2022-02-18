Mizuho Increases CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $78.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $77.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,348 shares of company stock worth $5,283,810. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

