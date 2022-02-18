Mizuho Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $65.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

ZI stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 888.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,101,410.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,410,792 shares of company stock valued at $528,388,725. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

