Mizuho Raises Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $72.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $70.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 33.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 509,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 128,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.