Mizuho Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $400.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $542.00.

MDB opened at $409.56 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total transaction of $1,463,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

