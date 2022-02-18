MKM Partners Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $62.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

NYSE CLR opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 125,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,982,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Continental Resources by 88.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

