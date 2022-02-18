MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 14,904 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $230.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.