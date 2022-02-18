MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.35 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 375,915 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $214,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,588,029. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $284.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.