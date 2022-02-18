MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.24.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,095. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $691.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $758.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $794.50. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.22%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

