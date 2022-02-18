MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $124.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $269.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

