MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after buying an additional 116,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $142.44 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.