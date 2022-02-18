MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after buying an additional 787,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after buying an additional 156,249 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 452,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

